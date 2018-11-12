Trump Criticized For Not Going To Arlington On Veterans Day

President Donald Trump was criticized by many people for opting not to visit Arlington National Cemetery on Veteran’s Day, which was observed on Monday.

Trump decided not to make the trip, citing the weather as the main cause. The White House issued a travel lid on Monday morning, which meant that the president would remain there for the rest of the day.

Imagine how Right Wing media & GOP leaders would react if Obama cancelled visit to cemetery to honor fallen due to a little rain, while other world leaders did attend, on Veterans’ Day Weekend, no less. Then, listen to the sound of hypocritical silence as Trump did just that. SMH https://t.co/I6DPZt1Pxd — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) November 11, 2018

The president did not go to Arlington on Veteran’s Day last year either. Instead, he spoke to veterans in Vietnam during his twelve-day trip throughout Asia.

Unlike Trump, a little rain never stopped President Obama from honoring our fallen war heroes on Veterans Day pic.twitter.com/wFYOgTXGt0 — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 10, 2018

The criticism the president is facing is on the heels of previous condemnation he received for skipping a visit on Saturday to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France.

Trump returned to Washington after spending the weekend in Europe commemorating the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. The trip fell on the 100th anniversary of World War I’s armistice between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918.

Trump you fucking pussy. Too entitled to serve our country when called, too afraid of your stupid hair getting wet to honor those braver than you. You FUCK. (Don’t @ me w/ he couldn’t fly- it was a 90 minute drive). https://t.co/lJsxwvIrvI — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 10, 2018

French president Emmanuel Macron took a clear shot at Trump during his speech when he condemned “nationalism.” He said, “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism.”

Millions died to protect the free world during WWI, and Trump can’t be bothered to honor their memories. Instead, he’s chosen to sit in a hotel and live-tweet Fox News. Just imagine if President Obama sat out a Veterans Day ceremony because of the rain… https://t.co/3WDdUfeSbK — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 10, 2018

Macron’s statement was in response to Trump declaring himself a “nationalist” during an October rally. The self-imposed label was criticized by people.

Honestly, the next time I hear someone complain about a player kneeling during an anthem as “disrespecting the troops” remember Trump refused to go to an international event honoring fallen Americans on Veterans Day weekend because he didn’t like the weather — Joe Patrice (@JosephPatrice) November 10, 2018

Trump Offers Campaign Merchandise Discount Instead Of Honoring The Fallen On Veterans Day https://t.co/DCyhSAgVqX via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 12, 2018

Follow Mike on Twitter