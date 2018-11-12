Tucker On Election Legitimacy: Questioning An Election A Republican Wins Is ‘Patriotic’, Doing It If A Dem Wins Is ‘Wrong’

Tucker Carlson pointed out the hypocrisy that comes with questioning the legitimacy of an election based on which political party won the race during his opening monologue on Monday night.

Florida Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott initially won the open seat, but days after the election, election supervisors in Broward and Palm Beach counties were still finding new — allegedly uncounted — votes. The GOP called foul two days later as supervisors allegedly refused to share where the additional ballots were originating and how many were left to count. But with the vote within half of a percent now, a recount is ongoing.

WATCH:

“Just last week, as you’ll remember, Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis defeated Democrats Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum in the Senate and gubernatorial races there. The results seemed to be conclusive at the time, they were reported on this and every other news channel on election night, last Tuesday. And yet just six days later, it is very possible that both those Democrats will win the seats, the ones that just the other day they had lost. How did that happen, exactly?” he began.

“Well, thousands of new and uncounted ballots appeared in Florida, mostly in Democratic-leaning counties. Those ballots changed the results sufficiently to trigger a statewide recount. The recount is underway right now — the process so far is not inspiring confidence in the system. President Trump has complained about it, as have plenty of other people,” Carlson added.

“But it turns out complaining about this is not allowed, so to restate the rules, in case you’ve forgotten, when a Republican wins an election, it is fine to question the legitimacy of the process,” Carlson continued. “Democrats have been doing that since the very day Trump was elected two years ago, that is patriotic. It’s your duty. But when the Democratic Party’s power is at stake, raising any question at all about the process, is wrong. Indeed it’s nothing less than the road to dictatorship.”

