Majority Of Likely US Voters Are Against Impeaching Kavanaugh

A majority of likely U.S. voters are against impeachment attempts against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, according to a survey released Monday.

Rasmussen Reports conducted the poll on Nov. 7 and found 56 percent of the 1,000 likely U.S. voters surveyed were against attempts to press formal charges against Kavanaugh. Thirty percent supported the move while 14 percent were unsure, according to the poll.

Respondents were asked whether House Democrats should try to impeach Kavanaugh.

The poll comes as Democrats regained the House majority in the 2018 midterm elections and New York Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler suggested opening an investigation into Kavanaugh. Nadler is in line to becoming the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

President Donald Trump gave a warning to House Democrats who may try to use their power to investigate his administration a day after the election.

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

“If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level,” Trump tweeted on Nov. 7. “Two can play that game!”

Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by multiple women prior to being confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice. One of the accusers was referred to the FBI after admitting to making a false rape claim against Kavanaugh. (Woman Says She Made False Claims About Kavanaugh, Now She’s Been Referred To The FBI)

Kavanaugh was confirmed with a 50-48 Senate vote on Oct. 6.

The study had a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

