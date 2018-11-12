Women’s Initiative Won’t Talk About Board Member Juan Granados’s Alleged Verbal Assault On Tucker Carlson’s Daughter

The Women’s Initiative refused to provide comment about Board of Directors member Juan Manuel Granados who allegedly attacked Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s daughter with vulgar language in a country club in October.

The women’s group refused to respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s multiple phone and email requests for comment, electing to remain silent following the allegations that Granados called Carlson‘s 19-year-old daughter a “whore” and a “fucking cunt” at the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Sorry, we don’t speak to reporters,” said a Women’s Initiative employee who answered TheDCNF’s first phone call requesting comment about its position regarding Granados and the alleged incident. Elizabeth answered the phone next, saying only, “We’re not offering comment.” She then hung up on TheDCNF.

TheDCNF called a third time to ask if Granados’s alleged actions comport with the group’s values and if it intends to take action. “I can’t speak to that, but we have no comment at this time,” said Andrea who answered the third phone call.

Granados is a member on the Women’s Initiative Board of Directors. The group seeks to “provide women with effective counseling, social support and education so they can transform life challenges into positive change and growth,” according to its website.

TheDCNF also emailed The Women’s Initiative and received no response.

The group’s refusal to respond comes after Carlson released a Twitter statement Sunday explaining what had occurred.

“Toward the end of the meal, my 19-year-old daughter went to the bathroom with a friend. On their way back through the bar, a middle aged man stopped my daughter and asked if she was sitting with Tucker Carlson,” Carlson wrote. “She answered, ‘That’s my dad,’ and pointed to me. The man responded, ‘Are you Tucker’s whore?’ He then called her a ‘fucking cunt.'”(RELATED: Tucker Carlson Reveals His Daughter Was Verbally Harassed At A Restaurant)

WATCH:

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti is representing Granados, a gay immigrant from Argentina. Avenatti called Carlson a liar Sunday and accused him of assaulting Granados.

Here is a statement from my client regarding the incident with Tucker Carlson and Tucker’s fabricated version of events. As a father of two teenage daughters myself, I find it disgraceful that Tucker seeks to justify his behavior by falsely hiding behind his family. #Coward pic.twitter.com/j9uX7pRdyP — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 11, 2018

Farmington Country Club allegedly investigated the incident and revoked Granados’s membership. Avenatti confirmed his client’s membership has been rebuked.

The club told The Washington Post that it disputes “inaccurate allegations being spread by individuals who were not present during the incident, and whose interpretation of events are refuted by the accounts of multiple eyewitnesses.”

Carlson’s family home in Washington, D.C., was also attacked the evening of Nov. 7 by mob group “Smash Racism DC.” The group has perpetrated other incidents of harassment and violence. (RELATED: A Mob Showed Up Outside Tucker Carlson’s House And Ordered Him To ‘Leave Him’)

