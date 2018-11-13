SEC Football Fans Will Be Enraged With The New Location Of College GameDay

College GameDay will be down in Orlando for UCF’s game against Cincinnati this upcoming weekend.

Kirk Herbstreit recently announced the big news and that they’d be at the Knights campus, which only makes sense after many view UCF as national champions last season.

HEY @UCF_Football … WE’RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! @KirkHerbstreit and the crew will see you Saturday! pic.twitter.com/NUo305Ib8T — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2018

First off, I’m shocked it took this long for ESPN to get their crew down to Orlando. After all, the Knights were the only undefeated major college football team last season. Facts are facts and they don’t care about your feelings.

However, the best part about this whole situation is how pissed off it’s going to make hardos from the SEC. They’re going to have to watch ESPN and listen to the pundits talk for hours about UCF’s win streak, their undefeated season and the controversy about them getting left out of the playoff. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

It’s going to be glorious as Corso and company just go on and on. Prepare for the tears and rage from salty Alabama fans and SEC people in general. We all know it’s coming.

You know I’ll be tuning in! This is internet gold just waiting to happen.

