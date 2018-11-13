OPINION: Even Out Of Power, Dems Control A Lot With Saul Alinsky Tactics

Soviet Marxist leader Joseph Stalin’s infamous boast about elections was: “It’s not the people who vote that count; it’s the people who count the votes.”

No group knows that better than today’s power-hungry Democrats, especially in Broward County, Florida. They do not want to have substantive debates on issues; they would rather paint the other side as evil. Once you label the other side as “evil,” you can justify anything you do, like slander Justice Kavanaugh or fabricate votes in South Florida when there is a close race.

So, if you voted in these politically divided times, you are either a socialist or a bigot.

If Russians saw the way the media divides us or watched an American try to work the scanner at the grocery store automatic checkout line, they would never spend another $100k on divisive Facebook ads. Our country is divided and falling apart faster than Kavanaugh accusers’ stories.

The good news is that since the mid-term elections ended, cable news can go back to its normal ads instead of these perpetual political ads.

Fox will resume selling My Pillow, catheters and gold, and CNN can crank back up on T-Mobile and those Alanis Morissette “save a wounded dog” ads. Fox plays to scared old people with gold, and CNN knows its viewers can only afford T-Mobile. And, since they feel more than they think, those viewers are the lawful prey of any group raising money that shows a picture of a dog being mistreated.

After the Florida election ended, the new Democrat Party “found” 93,000 ballots, which included the registered Parkland High School shooter (currently incarcerated). They are resourceful.

It looks like Dems will not be able to manufacture enough votes for Florida Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson (who looks like a “700 Club” preacher who got his plastic surgery at Sam’s Club), to win.

A second tenet of the Stalinist playbook Dems believe is what Stalin’s ruthless secret police head, Lavrentiy Beria, said and universally employed toward political opponents: “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”

That explains the Russian collusion probe (based on a false Hillary/DNC dossier), and the Kavanaugh concocted sexual misconduct stories, a product of an orchestrated leftist smear campaign.

Dems may not win elections, but they can take solace in the fact that they caused Special Prosecutor Mueller to spend 40 million of our tax dollars to send Trump campaign volunteer George Papadopoulos to prison for 14 days.

Last, in the Soviet Union fascists and Stalinists controlled the media and the education system and thus the narrative, like the Dems do in America. Consider the watchers of news:

Conservative news viewers average:

Fox/FNC: 2.1 million

Liberal news viewers average:

NBC, ABC and CBS: 5.6 million

NBC, ABC and CBS morning news: 3 million

NBC, ABC and CBS Sunday morning news shows: 2 million

PBS: 1 million

CNN: 1 million

MSNBC: 1.7 million

So while Fox News is No. 1 on cable, the right-of-center media they represent are only about 10 percent of the overall media Americans watch. Ninety percent of media is controlled by the Left.

Plus, the Left controls the visceral anti-right content on Comedy Central, movies, TV shows and late-night shows. Ditto for Google, Facebook and Twitter. And then there are newspapers. Even in the South, liberal editorial boards endorsed every Democrat candidate for office from Jefferson Davis to George Wallace.

How much damage is done when liberals control of 90 percent of the narrative? They hide facts and they lie. I’m surprised conservatives ever win at all.

It is also not a surprise that Republicans finally found someone in Donald Trump, indelicate and bombastic as he is, to fight back against the underhanded tactics of the left. For too long the media and the courts have bullied the likes of gentlemen such as George Bush and Mitt Romney.

Even when out of power because the voters distrust their tactics and lack of workable ideas, the Democrats (“The Resistance,” as they like to heroically call themselves) control media, education, courts, minority voters and voter return tabulation manufacturing plants like Broward County, Flordia.

And just try getting a decent hair dye job by anyone other than a Democrat.

Now that they will finally have the House back (apparently democracy does work when they win), Dems say they “want to work” with Trump — much in the same way Saudi Embassy thugs worked with dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi with their bone saws.