The Drive-By Shooting During Kanye West’s Music Video Will Reportedly Cost Universal Music Group A Ton

Last week, a music video set for rapper Tekashi6ix9ine was shot up with Kanye West inside and Nicki Minaj on her way over.

The incident took place last Thursday. TMZ reported that the trio had rented out an $80 million mansion in the Beverly Hills area to shoot a music video with Tekashi’s record label, Universal Music Group. But late that night, at least eight shots were fired into the building in what seemed like a drive-by shooting.

Nobody was injured and the police responded to the scene immediately. But at least one bullet came through the window and the house sustained considerable damage. (RELATED: Multiple Shots Fired At House With Kanye West Inside. Here’s What We Know)

And now we’re learning that the shooting is going to cost Tekashi’s music label — big time.

TMZ reports that Universal Music Group spent around $480,000 on the set … photos of the place make it look very expensive. It was decked out with chandeliers, massive screens, and sits on one of the most expensive and exclusive neighborhoods in America.

But the bulk of the costs come from special effects, lighting and salaries for the entire crew involved. And since there are no plans to re-shoot as of now, it looks like Universal Music Group may just have to pay the damages and move on.

Police are still looking for the perpetrator(s) who carried out the attack.

