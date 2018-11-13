Florida’s Close Recount Numbers Are ‘Not Accidental’ And Are A Result Of Corruption, Says Mike Huckabee

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee said close electoral numbers in Florida are “not accidental” and accused certain counties of perpetrating voter fraud, on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

“This is not just mere incompetence,” Huckabee said. (RELATED: Trump Demands Florida Call Election For DeSantis, Scott)

“Because it continues to happen in the one county in Florida that is heavily Democratic — that has shown that it has incredible levels of corruption as we saw from even the fallout from the Parkland shooting and the sheriff’s office and the fact that elected officials in that county don’t even have the competence of some of the people who work for them,” he said.

Huckabee said it’s hard to believe anyone could be so incompetent and said the recent discovery of uncounted ballots in Florida is not a coincidence.

“This particular election official, Brenda snipes, has been under fire before. Everybody, I think, knew that the spotlight was going to be on Florida and on Broward County. And then to have this happen again. I mean, come on. This is not accidental,” Huckabee declared.

“If it is, then there is a level of incompetence that will make the history books,” he concluded, adding:

“That’s why I think you just can’t keep saying, ‘Oh, the election’s over? Not yet. Broward County just found some ballots. And maybe they are in the trunk of a car.’ Heck, I’m in Nashville today. I think it’s very possible I could look under the bed I might find some Broward County ballots there. Who knows?”

