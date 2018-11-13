‘Irregularity After Irregularity’ — Rubio Blasts Broward County Officials For Election Law Violations

Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday blasted the “level of incompetence” displayed by Broward County election officials charged with recounting votes from Florida’s razor-thin Senate and gubernatorial races.

WATCH:

Rubio began his conversation with Fox News host Sean Hannity by listing several irregularities the county’s office has so far been responsible for, including “19 people who were disqualified from voting by their own canvassing board.”

“So, it’s irregularity after irregularity,” said Rubio before explaining the role of “election lawyers” who have descended on Florida in the past week. (RELATED: Rubio Warns: Dems Are Actively Trying To Steal The Florida Election)

“As far as stealing is concerned, let me just make just one point on that,” said the Florida Senator. “The election lawyers are not coming to Florida to make sure every vote is counted. The reason why election lawyers get involved is to make sure as many votes as possible for their client is counted and as many votes as possible for their opponent is disqualified, and when you have an election office this incompetent and this lawbreaking it creates enormous opportunities for these sort of arguments to be made, and suddenly the election is decided by a judge or by lawyers, not by voters the way they are supposed to be.”

The only recourse, said Rubio, is to have “scrutiny and transparency” and “watch it every step of the way.”

“This level of incompetence gives you no confidence about anything with regards to that office and that’s why we’ve gotta pay attention to what’s happening there,” he added.

Follow Scott on Facebook and Twitter.