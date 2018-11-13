This Football Fan Blamed His DWI On The Jets’ Recent Performance

The New York Jets are in the middle of another lost season following a 41–10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

One Jets fan is taking the team’s latest loss harder than others. One Jets fan blamed his inebriation and subsequent DWI on his team’s loss; apparently, he drank so much that he picked up a ticket, according to Patch:

Police gave Christopher Graylock a field sobriety test, which he failed. During the test, the 53-year-old West Milford man told police he “drank too much” because of the Jets’ lousy play, said Detective Capt. Laurence Martin.

After a strong start to the season, there was a lot of optimism in New York that a team led by promising rookie quarterback Sam Darnold would bring in a win against the Bills. (RELATED: Here Are The Best And Worst Moves From The NFL Trade Deadline)

Even Legendary Jets fan Fireman Ed decided to come out of retirement. But due to injuries, poor coaching and general underachievement, the team now sits at 3–7 on the season, leaving New Yorker’s to look forward to the NFL Draft and another potential coaching change.

It’s understandable why that would drive Gang Green supporters to drink. Let’s just hope they drink responsibly.