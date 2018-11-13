Remember Legendary NFL Offensive Lineman Joe Thomas? He Looks Much Different These Days

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas looks a bit different these days.

The superstar offensive lineman was a beast during his days in the NFL. He was a workhorse on a level we haven’t seen before.

He was also an absolute tank. Thomas reportedly weighed north of 300 pounds during his time in the league. Below are a few photos of him during his days with the Browns. (RELATED: Here Are The Highlights Of Week 10 In The NFL)

Happy #NationalJoeDay to 2 of the best in the business, @joehaden23 & Joe Thomas! pic.twitter.com/57u3Hf8Njp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 27, 2015

10,363 consecutive offensive plays. What an incredible streak for Joe Thomas. pic.twitter.com/IVwRN9zcWj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2017

Joe Thomas & Alex Mack named to the 2016 Pro Bowl. Read>> https://t.co/0ojFml7O9W pic.twitter.com/GIWWeH14WQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2015

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the one and only Joe Thomas! pic.twitter.com/rfGABnvMTB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 4, 2015

Joe Thomas makes it 8 for 8 with another trip to Pro Bowl [READ] http://t.co/GFATmzUweS pic.twitter.com/ETkkeKNTSE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2014

Nine and counting: Pro Bowl honors never get old for Joe Thomas https://t.co/mngWGgKWa8 pic.twitter.com/n1tQ9PaCYk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2015

Clearly, he was a unit back in the day. What about these days? He’s down 50 pounds, and he looks clearly different.

Joe Thomas, ex-Cleveland Browns star, hunts with vets https://t.co/lvPi4TEPQ7 pic.twitter.com/FjQ4mVt6in — Great Sport Life (@Greatsportlife) November 10, 2018

I don’t know what’s wrong with you if you’re not a fan of Joe Thomas. You don’t need to be a fan of the Browns to love that dude. He set an example that so many people should be following. He worked his ass off, played the game the right way and kept grinding, despite the fact the Browns were awful.

Now that he’s retired, I wish him nothing but the best. He’s a legend who has earned everything coming his way.

Drink a beer, Joe. Drink one for all the blue-collar guys out here you represent.

