Remember Legendary NFL Offensive Lineman Joe Thomas? He Looks Much Different These Days

David Hookstead | Reporter

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas looks a bit different these days.

The superstar offensive lineman was a beast during his days in the NFL. He was a workhorse on a level we haven’t seen before.

He was also an absolute tank. Thomas reportedly weighed north of 300 pounds during his time in the league. Below are a few photos of him during his days with the Browns. (RELATED: Here Are The Highlights Of Week 10 In The NFL)

Clearly, he was a unit back in the day. What about these days? He’s down 50 pounds, and he looks clearly different.

I don’t know what’s wrong with you if you’re not a fan of Joe Thomas. You don’t need to be a fan of the Browns to love that dude. He set an example that so many people should be following. He worked his ass off, played the game the right way and kept grinding, despite the fact the Browns were awful.

Now that he’s retired, I wish him nothing but the best. He’s a legend who has earned everything coming his way.

Drink a beer, Joe. Drink one for all the blue-collar guys out here you represent.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : cleveland browns joe thomas national football league
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller