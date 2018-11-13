Liam Hemsworth Shares SHOCKING Photo Of His House Reduced To Ashes From California Wildfire

Liam Hemsworth shared a photo of his house reduced to ashes in an unbelievable photo Tuesday.

The Australian actor, 28, who has an on-and-off-again relationship with pop superstar Miley Cyrus, was forced to evacuate from their shared home due to spreading wildfires in the Malibu, Calif. area. (RELATED: Remember The Bachelor Mansion? It’s Burning To The Ground In The California Wildfires)

View this post on Instagram #spicy A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:13am PST

Miley Cyrus gave an update Monday saying she was “completely devastated” by the disaster, and while her “animals and love of my life” (presumably Hemsworth) are safe, her house “no longer stands.”

Hemsworth shared a photo of the destruction with his more than 10 million Instagram followers Tuesday.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” he wrote.

At least 42 people have died in the wildfires so far, with the death toll rising every day.

