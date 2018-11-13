Marco Rubio Rips Media Outlets Who Say There Is No Voter ‘Fraud’ In Florida

Marco Rubio fumed on Twitter Tuesday over reports that claim there is no voter fraud in Florida.

Florida is in the middle of a recount for multiple state and national positions, including the critical Florida U.S. Senate seat and governorship, both initially won by Republicans. Multiple members of the media and a Judge have ruled that there is no fraud that has occurred in Florida. Rubio, who has been on the warpath against various election officials in Palm Beach and Broward Counties, sounded off on Twitter Tuesday.

“No fraud?” Rubio asked, “Fine. Then what is the right word for Broward submitting vote totals that include ballots disqualified by canvassing board (as reported by Miami Herald)?” Rubio was referring to a report by the Miami Herald detailing how illegal ballots were “accidentally” mixed in with counted ballots in Broward County. According to the article:

Broward’s elections supervisor accidentally mixed more than a dozen rejected ballots with nearly 200 valid ones, a circumstance that is unlikely to help Brenda Snipes push back against Republican allegations of incompetence. The mistake — for which no one had a solution Friday night — was discovered after Snipes agreed to present 205 provisional ballots to the Broward County canvassing board for inspection. She had initially intended to handle the ballots administratively, but agreed to present them to the canvassing board after Republican attorneys objected. “We have found no clear authority controlling the situation faced by the board,” said Broward County Attorney Andrew Meyers.

To emphasize his point, Rubio tweeted an article from the Miami Herald with the headline, “Trump, Scott and Rubio continue to push claims of Florida voter fraud without evidence.”

No fraud? Fine. Then what is the right word for Broward submitting vote totals that include ballots disqualified by canvassing board (as reported by @MiamiHerald)? Or Palm Beach illegally making duplicate ballots without submitting to canvassing board?https://t.co/u3i1m6ZNKB — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 13, 2018

Rubio added another barb to the media in a following tweet, saying “The same people who are quick to use the term ‘Voter Suppression’ to describe everything from Voter ID to closing early voting sites on time, are also quick to condemn as hyperbole & baseless criticism of blatant & rampant election irregularities & violations of election laws.”

The same people who are quick to use the term “Voter Suppression” to describe everything from Voter ID to closing early voting sites on time, are also quick to condemn as hyperbole & baseless criticism of blatant & rampant election irregularities & violations of election laws — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 13, 2018

The Florida recount is currently ongoing and has already featured multiple irregularities. (RELATED: Liberal Candidate Says Brenda Snipes Belongs In Prison)