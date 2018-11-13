Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Shine In Royal Family Portraits In Honor Of Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton absolutely shined in a pair of royal family portraits released Tuesday in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday on Wednesday.

“Wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to The Prince of Wales! Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family, taken by @ChrisJack_Getty in the garden of Clarence House, have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. Visit @ClarenceHouse for more,” the official Twitter account for Kensington Palace tweeted along with two photos. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

In the first one, the Duchess of Sussex is wearing a gorgeous sleeveless white and black dress as she poses for the shot next to Prince Harry. On the opposite side of the photograph, stands the Duchess of Cambridge wearing a terrific long-sleeved blue and white polka dot dress while standing next to Prince William.

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

However, in the second shot, the members of the Prince Of Wales’ family let loose a little and the results are perfection. But mom-to-be Markle might just have the best reaction as she is bent over laughing.

Wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to The Prince of Wales! Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family, taken by @ChrisJack_Getty in the garden of Clarence House, have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. Visit @ClarenceHouse for more pic.twitter.com/nQwDOPGVkx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 13, 2018

Other members of the family that appear in the portrait include the newest member baby Prince Louis, along with his brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte with Duchess Camilla seated in front with Prince Charles.

The pictures were taken by photographer Chris Jackson who remarked about how “delighted” he was for the opportunity.

“It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House,” Jackson shared in a press release, according to USA Today.