Tucker Gets Mike Rowe’s Mom To Share Embarrassing Details Of His Childhood

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson unearthed a couple funny tidbits of Mike Rowe’s childhood during his interview Monday night with Rowe and his mother, Peggy.

“I can see he is your son. I’m so impressed. What was he like when he was younger?” Carlson asked.

“You won’t believe it, but he was very shy,” she began. “He was — in fact, when somebody would come to the front door sometimes, he would just dive under the kitchen table or into the hall closet. And he was a neat freak. He didn’t want to get dirty.”

Carlson followed up, “So I was going to ask you what’s the most embarrassing thing, but I think you already told us. He dove into the hall closet. How did you get him out?”

“Well, when the people left, he came out,” Peggy Rowe answered. (RELATED: ‘Epidemic Of Fatherlessness’ – Mike Rowe Delivers Heartfelt Message About The Importance Of Dads)

“Great. Now the headline tomorrow, Mike Rowe’s mom explains how he came out of the closet. Thanks, Tucker. Awesome job,” Rowe chimed in.

They then proceeded to talk about Peggy Rowe’s new book, “About My Mother: True Stories of a Horse-Crazy Daughter and Her Baseball-Obsessed Mother: A Memoir,” which is about her relationship with her mother.

“This is — she’s been writing me stories for years. I started reading them on Facebook. Publishers fell in love with them and a book popped out. This is a book, 19 stories about growing up next to her mother, my Nana,” said Mike Rowe. “The two of them together absolutely nothing in common, loved each other dearly for 70 years. And this book in these times, in my humble estimation, Tucker, and I don’t want overstate it Mom and I don’t want to gild the lily in front of you but this is the balm our country needs.”

