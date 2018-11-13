NBA Star Suffers Graphic Knee Injury. The Video Will Make Your Stomach Weak

David Hookstead | Reporter

New Jersey Nets rising star Caris LeVert suffered a horrific knee injury Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Michigan Wolverines guard was chasing an opponent down from behind in an attempt to block a shot. What happened instead was utterly tragic.

LeVert essentially snapped his knee after landing awkwardly. The videos are hard to stomach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he was taken in an ambulance to a local Minnesota hospital to be evaluated. (RELATED: LeBron James Signs With The Lakers)

This is just a terrible situation all the way around, and there’s no other way to say it. LeVert has been playing really good basketball, and was cementing himself as one of the rising stars of the NBA.

Now, who knows if he’ll ever play again after that gruesome injury.

 

I hope like hell he finds a way back onto the court. He’s got too much talent and potential to have his career end on a terrible knee injury.

Prayers out to him and everybody close to him for a speedy recovery.

