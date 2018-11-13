NBA Star Suffers Graphic Knee Injury. The Video Will Make Your Stomach Weak

Your first name

New Jersey Nets rising star Caris LeVert suffered a horrific knee injury Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Michigan Wolverines guard was chasing an opponent down from behind in an attempt to block a shot. What happened instead was utterly tragic.

LeVert essentially snapped his knee after landing awkwardly. The videos are hard to stomach.

Warning: Graphic video content Our thoughts and prayers are with Caris LeVert. We wish you a speedy recovery. via: @clippittv pic.twitter.com/U2oJj2kxze — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) November 13, 2018

Caris LeVert was stretchered off after a leg injury. Terrible news for one of the NBA’s breakout stars.pic.twitter.com/tkCkniQ8bV — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 13, 2018

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he was taken in an ambulance to a local Minnesota hospital to be evaluated. (RELATED: LeBron James S igns With The Lakers)

LeVert left arena in ambulance for a nearby Minneapolis hospital/trauma center to undergo evaluation on his right leg. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2018

This is just a terrible situation all the way around, and there’s no other way to say it. LeVert has been playing really good basketball, and was cementing himself as one of the rising stars of the NBA.

Now, who knows if he’ll ever play again after that gruesome injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caris LeVert (@carislevert) on Sep 24, 2018 at 5:54pm PDT

I hope like hell he finds a way back onto the court. He’s got too much talent and potential to have his career end on a terrible knee injury.

Prayers out to him and everybody close to him for a speedy recovery.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter