‘SNL’ Gets Roasted Back By American Hero
Republican Texas Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw went on “Saturday Night Live” to make amends with cast member Pete Davidson.
Here is a compilation video of the backlash “SNL” received as well as Crenshaw’s roast to Davidson and message for America. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
