This Cooler Backpack Can Keep Your Beer Cans Cold For 16 Hours
It is tailgating season, which means carrying beers with you from your home to some outdoor locale. The age-old problem, of course, is how to keep your beers cold along the way. Sure, you could lug along a heavy cooler, but that is less than ideal. So what is the alternative? You can’t just throw them in a backpack, right? That’s a recipe for warm beer quick.
Or is it? I have found the perfect solution. Turns out you can just haul cans of beer in a backpack and not worry about them getting warm. As long as it is the Tourit cooler backpack. This backpack claims to be a leakproof insulated cooler that can store up to 28 cans and keep them cold for up to 16 hours. And guess what. It does just that. I tried this backpack last weekend, first with beers and then later with cold food I planned on having for lunch. The high-density insulation material kept both cold for as long as I needed them to.
TOURIT Insulated Cooler Backpack Soft Cooler Lightweight Backpack with Cooler for Lunches, Picnics, Hiking, Beach, Park or Day Trips, 28 Cans on sale for $27.99 with code COOLERS2
The best part of this technology, of course, is the cold insulation. However, it has a multitude of uses. For example, it can also keep hot foodstuffs hot. Furthermore – and this should not be overlooked – it also works as a cozy and comfortable everyday backpack. I’ve been using it to take my laptop to work ever since I got mine. It is much more convenient than hauling around a large messenger bag everywhere I go.
How to take advantage of this deal:
- Head over to Amazon
-
Enter coupon COOLERS2
- Price would come down to $27.99 (valid until November 30)
