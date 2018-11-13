This Cuisinart Cookware Set Is $130 Off

Cuisinart is a trusted brand when it comes to cookware. And while I probably would never pay $300 for a bunch of pots and pans, I can certainly see how an 8-piece set with MultiClad construction is worth that much. But a deal that offers me half off that price makes me WAY more likely to buy it.

CUISINART Multiclad Cookware Set (8-Piece) on sale for $129.99

This set comes with a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 4-quart sauté pan with helper and cover, a 6-quart stock pot with cover, an 8-inch skillet and a 10-inch skillet.

And what, you ask, is “MultiClad”? Good question:

Premium cookware that features professional triple-ply construction – a core of pure aluminum bonded to a stainless steel interior and a brushed stainless exterior – a fusion of the best materials for cooking offering unsurpassed performance. Heat Surround technology maintains even heat distribution along the bottoms and side walls of the cookware, eliminating hotspots. Premium stainless steel cooking surfaces do not react with food or alter natural flavors.

There you have it.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.