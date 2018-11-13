This Portable Coffee Maker Fits In Any Backpack

Coffee is the lifeline that keeps our civilization running strong. This powerful stimulant is what jolts us awake in the morning and keeps us productive throughout the entire workday. Now, you can get your coffee fix literally anywhere in the world with the CISNO Portable Electric Espresso Machine. Fitting comfortably in your bag and car cup holder, this portable espresso machine will ensure you’ll have a freshly brewed cup anytime!

CISNO Portable Electric Espresso Machine on sale for $111.99

The technology that makes the CISNO Portable Electric Espresso Machine possible is the 15 bar high-pressure pump. Once you turn the machine on, you’ll have a delicious, aromatic coffee in minutes due to the 15 bar pressure build. There’s only one button you’ll need for this portable espresso machine, and it’ll boil water, check batter level, and turn off the machine. Once activated, water will heat up to 194 degrees Fahrenheit and coffee to 149 degrees Fahrenheit.

One full charge with the CISNO Portable Electric Espresso Machine will last up to 80+ cups with hot water and 3 cups with room temperature water. Charging takes approximately 2.5 hours. Best of all, this machine is extremely lightweight and portable. Weighing less than 2 lbs, it’s perfect for getting your coffee while traveling.

At 6% off, the CISNO Portable Electric Espresso Machine is currently only $111.99!