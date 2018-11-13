‘She’s Not Very Good At Her Job’ — Tucker’s Guest Attacks Brenda Snipes And Her Role In Florida’s Recount

A researcher at the Government Accountability Institute attacked Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes on Tuesday night for her inability to uphold the election law during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Eric Eggers appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the litany of mistakes, intentional or not, that cloud her time in her position.

“Well, I think she’s not very good at her job, Tucker. And I heard the quote earlier, that this is the first time she’s been under attack. That would seem to be another thing that Ms. Snipes is not very good at counting because unfortunately her track record is littered with missteps and violations of the law,” Eggers began. (RELATED: Marco Rubio Rips Media Outlets Who Say There Is No Voter ‘Fraud’ In Florida)

“I mean in 2018, in this election, we know that illegal ballots will count in the governor’s race and in the Senate race because they were incapable of cleanly separating illegal ballots and legal ballots once they have been opened from their envelopes,” he continued. “So we know that’s going to happen. But this is not the first time and she has admitted under oath that she has allowed illegal immigrants and felons to cast ballots in Broward County in violation of numerous laws. You mentioned the time she destroyed the ballots that seem to have given a boost to Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Her office has been found guilty of illegally opening ballots inappropriately, right, and without proper oversight.”

The Republican National Committee pointed out 12 times news stories using its own headlines where Snipes has “been outright incompetent and possibly criminal,” last week.

Eggers continued, “I think the larger threat, Tucker, to be honest, is she has demonstrated that she is not very good at counting votes. How do you think she’s been at preventing illegal votes from actually being cast? I mean we know that there is an effort to manipulate this election through illegal voting. There were 108 attempts through double votes in Miami-Dade in this election, which means people try to cast a second ballot in the same election.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis originally beat his opponent Andrew Gillum, but Gillum later retracted his concession when the vote appeared to get closer. In the Senate, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson originally lost to Governor Rick Scott, but that race now appears up for grabs. The agriculture commissioner race is featuring Democrat Nikki Fried and Republican state Rep. Matt Caldwell.

