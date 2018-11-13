U.K. Police Thank ‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer For Helping Nab Suspected Look-Alike Thief

Police in the U.K. gave a shout-out Tuesday to “Friends” star David Schwimmer for helping them catch a suspected thief who looks a whole lot like the actor.

“Following the appeal, we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, [and] we now have an update. Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer,” the official Twitter account for the Lancashire Police wrote. (RELATED: Remember The Hit TV Show ‘Friends’? The Actors Are Still Raking In An Absurd Amount Of Cash)

Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update. Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer! pic.twitter.com/nOgF1KQb0X — LancsPolice (@LancsPolice) November 13, 2018

The comments came after the 52-year-old actor caught wind of the story about how police were looking for a suspected look-a-like thief along with a surveillance photo of the man allegedly stealing some items from a store.

In response, Schwimmer took to his social media account and tweeted a mock video of himself in a store making off with an armful of beer, tweeting, “I swear it wasn’t me.”

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York,” the “Band Of Brothers” star wrote. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

His tweet went viral with more than 9 million views, and apparently, the exposure helped authorities catch the suspect.

No comments, as of the publication of this piece yet, from Schwimmer as to the arrest or praise from the British authorities.