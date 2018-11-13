People Are Upset Victoria’s Secret Won’t Let Transgenders Walk In Its Fashion Show

People are apparently upset transgenders haven’t walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and aren’t promoted by the company.

Mic wrote the following:

It doesn’t take a fashion insider to recognize that when it comes to plus-size and transgender women, as well as gender nonconforming people, Victoria’s Secret would rather maintain a closed door policy. Since the brand’s first runway show at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in August 1995, not a single plus-size or out transgender or gender nonconforming person has walked in the show’s 23-year history.

There has been unnecessary outrage after Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer of V.S.'s parent company L Brands, said they hadn't hired any transgender models and there wasn't interest in a plus-sized fashion show from the audience.

For some unknown reason, he then had to release an apology.

Please read this important message from Ed Razek, Chief Marketing Officer, L Brands (parent company of Victoria’s Secret). pic.twitter.com/CW8BztmOaM — Victoria’s Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 10, 2018

How any of that is controversial is well beyond me. Guess what folks. Nobody, and I mean nobody interested in watching the V.S. Fashion Show wants to see obese women or transgender people. That's just a fact. If you think I'm wrong, go ahead and poll the male audience.

We want the hits, we want the babes and we want what men have wanted forever, which is to look at attractive women. We don't want to look at men who think they're ladies. Not one bit.

I'm the most average guy out there when it comes to entertainment. I like Miller Lite, college football and smoke shows walking the runway. I feel like I have more than enough authority on this situation. Give me a break.

Stick to the smoking hot models and leave the plus-sized women and transgender people for whatever section of the internet wants them.

Don’t ruin the V.S. Fashion Show with your dumb social agenda. We don’t want any part of it.

