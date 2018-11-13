White House: CNN Lawsuit ‘More Grandstanding,’ Promises ‘Vigorous Defense’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders forcefully dismissed CNN’s lawsuit to restore White House reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials, in a Tuesday morning statement.

“We have been advised that CNN has filed a complaint challenging the suspension of Jim Acosta’s hard pass. This is just more grandstanding from CNN, and we will vigorously defend against this lawsuit,” Sanders declared in her statement.

This morning, CNN filed a lawsuit against @realDonaldTrump and top aides. The White House has violated CNN and @Acosta‘s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press and Fifth Amendment rights to due process. Complaint: https://t.co/43oX6L8xA7 pic.twitter.com/RvJ0Cgh6oi — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 13, 2018

CNN filed suit against White House Tuesday morning in DC District Court. It claims the revocation of Acosta’s press pass violates their First and Fifth Amendment rights.

Sanders continued in her statement, “The White House cannot run an orderly and fair press conference when a reporter acts this way, which is neither appropriate nor professional. The First Amendment is not served when a single reporter, of more than 150 present, attempts to monopolize the floor. If there is no check on this type of behavior it impedes the ability of the President, the White House staff, and members of the media to conduct business.”

The White House revoked Acosta’s credentials last week claiming that he laid hands on an intern after refusing to surrender the microphone during a press conference. (RELATED: CNN Sues The White House Over Jim Acosta’s Revoked Press Credentials)

CNN’s lawsuit alleges that “Acosta’s ability to perform his duties as CNN’s Chief White House correspondent is effectively eliminated.”

“If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials,” the network said.