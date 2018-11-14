Another Liberal College Student Has A Catastrophic Meltdown
A Young Americans for Freedom student activist got screamed at by a social justice warrior at American University in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7 for an event featuring commentator Dinesh D’Souza.
Watch the video, as well as other examples of left-wing students being intolerant of their conservative peers. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
