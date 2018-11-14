Former ‘Bachelor’ And His Bride-To-Be Make Major Life Changing Announcement. Fans Will Be Shocked

Your first name

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. is still grabbing headlines nearly six months after he concluded his season on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” Season 8.

Luyendyk Jr., who shocked the relative “Bachelor” community when he chose Becca Kufrin, then pivoted and proposed to his now-fiance Lauren Burnham, announced he is expecting a baby on Wednesday. (RELATED: Here’s The Absurd Reason The Most Recent Bachelor Is Getting Dragged On Twitter)

The couple announced their addition to the family on Instagram.

“Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you’re going to be a dad! We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we’re so freakin’ happy!” Luyendyk Jr. wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

“Our greatest adventure begins June 2019!” Burnham wrote on her own Instagram.

The couple triggered their fans back in April after they joked that they were expecting a baby after getting engaged.

Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91 pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

But now it looks like the couple is serious about the announcement. As far as we still know, they still plan to marry January 12, 2019.

