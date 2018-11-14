Here Are The Best Gambling Picks For Week 12 Of College Football

We have another weekend of college football on the horizon, and that means it’s time for some picks.

Now, I need you all to know we are on a borderline crisis here. Our picks are sitting at 27-27-1. That is not good news my friends. However, we’re coming out swinging this week. Let’s dive in. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

1) Ohio State (-10) vs. Maryland:

Remember when everybody thought Michigan State would beat OSU? Yeah, that didn’t happen, and Maryland won’t be keeping it close either. Take the Buckeyes in this one.

2) Kentucky (-16) vs. Middle Tennessee:

Kentucky has hit a bit of a rough streak, but they’re not going to even get slowed down against Middle Tennessee. Hammer the Wildcats in this one.

3) Northwestern (-2) vs. Minnesota:

NW only favored by two points? You must be kidding? This game won’t even be close. Northwestern is going to blow Minnesota out. This might be the dumbest line of the week from the oddsmakers. The Gophers have no chance.

4) Notre Dame vs. Syracuse (+10.5):

The Fighting Irish are almost certainly going to win this game, but I expect it to be extremely close. Giving Syracuse +10.5 is very generous, and you’d be foolish not to take it.

5) Washington State (-9.5) vs. Arizona:

Everybody who reads this site knows that I’m huge on Mike Leach. I’m taking WSU in this one, and I’m not even going to hesitate.

