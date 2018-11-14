GOP Rep. Darrell Issa Calls Jason Chaffetz ‘Part Of The Problem’ And Claims He ‘Shut Down Real Oversight’ While In Congress

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California called former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz “part of the problem” on “Outnumbered Overtime” Wednesday and accused him of shutting down “real oversight” during his time in Congress.

Issa was discussing Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s run for House minority leader when host Harris Faulkner asked if Congress was “missing guys like Jason Chaffetz.” (RELATED: Jason Chaffetz Claims ‘Deep State’ Fought Back Against Him And Dug Into His Personal Life)

“Jason was actually part of the problem,” Issa replied. “I know he’s paid by Fox, but he didn’t do any oversight to speak of during his tenure. He actually shut down real oversight. Trey [Gowdy] has been a short-term keeper.”

WATCH:

Chaffetz represented Utah’s 3rd Congressional district from 2009 to 2017 and served as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform from 2015 until his retirement.

Issa claimed it’s a constant challenge to carry out proper Congressional oversight due to partisan interests, but said it’s a necessary part of democracy.

“One of the challenges is that when the leadership never wants aggressive oversight, because it gives them headaches,” he said. “And yet that’s one of those things that you need. You need every chairman, even if leadership doesn’t want oversight, especially of your own party — you need it going on. It’s healthy.”

Issa is retiring from Congress but was tapped by President Donald Trump to head the U.S. Trade and Development Agency in September.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter