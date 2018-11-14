Cory Booker Claims That Republicans Are Stealing Georgia Gubernatorial Race Through ‘Insidious Measures,’ Disenfranchisement

Your first name

Amid claims by Democrats that Republicans are threatening the integrity of America’s democracy by challenging the election recount in Florida counties, at least two Democratic senators decided to challenge the results in another race.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and newly re-elected Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown are claiming Republicans are stealing the gubernatorial election in Georgia.

“If Stacey Abrams doesn’t win in Georgia, they stole it,” Brown told Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

“We will never give up the hallowed ground of patriotism to the extremists,” he continued Wednesday, before challenging the results of the Georgia gubernatorial race.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, fanning the racial flames at the National Action Network conference: “If Stacey Abrams doesn’t win in Georgia, they stole it. It’s clear, I say that publicly. It’s clear.” pic.twitter.com/PombZetV19 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2018

“We’ll never give in on voting rights,” Brown added. “If Stacey Abrams doesn’t win in Georgia, they stole it, it’s clear. It’s clear, I say that publicly. It’s clear.”

Brown then listed races Democrats lost, while blaming “voter suppression” of minorities.

Booker agreed, telling Yahoo, “I think that Stacey Abrams’s election is being stolen from her, using what I think are insidious measures to disenfranchise certain groups of people.”

Booker was scheduled to appear at Sharpton’s event too.

Sharpton, an activist and MSNBC host with a history of anti-Semitic statements, hosted the event in the Russell Senate Office building that featured dozens of Democratic members of Congress, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris, and Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.