Get Ahead Of Winter With A New Comforter

With winter on its way, here is an anecdote from last January:

Prior to the winter, I thought I was all set when it came to comforters. I had a very soft, very warm down comforter, as well as several other blankets I used on top of it. That arrangement got me through last winter fine, so I didn’t see why this would be any different. Then came the bomb cyclone. It was FREEZING. I realized I needed to supplement my comforters. So, I bought another one, thereby adding a layer. That has been the best decision I’ve made to date this winter.

The only regret I have from that purchase is that I did not make it sooner. This is me telling you to get ahead of the chill to come by purchasing a new comforter. The #1 bestselling comforter set is on sale, today only:

iEnjoy Home Collection Down Alternative Reversible Comforter Set -Queen -Gray/Light Gray on sale for $29.99

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.