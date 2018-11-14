Check Out The Hottest Looks At The County Music Association Awards

It was a night of pure Hollywood glamour when the top entertainers in country music hit the red carpet Wednesday at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Singers like Jennifer Nettles, Kelsea Ballerini and Martina McBride strutted their stuff in a variety of sparkling and shiny floor-length gowns that were definite show stoppers.

So many ladies looked amazing, including country star Maren Morris who looked more like a supermodel when she showed up wearing a form-fitting low-cut metallic gold number with a very high leg slit.

Not to mention, the very pregnant co-host of the show, Carrie Underwood, who once again brought her A-game to the show in a long sleeve full-length floral gown.

Then there was one of our favorites, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo who turned heads in a sleeveless black sheer number.

