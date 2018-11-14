Jennifer Lopez Did A 20 Minute Set In Qatar And Got Paid THIS MUCH Money — Where Is The Justice?

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez just can’t seem to stay out of the news.

Alex Rodriguez’s high-profile girlfriend reportedly traveled to Qatar earlier this month to do a 20 minute set at an exclusive mall known for its loaded clientele, and she got PAID. (RELATED: Celebrate Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Photos [SLIDESHOW])

“J Lo performed in Qatar last week for a 20-minute set and a question-and-answer session at the grand opening of a super fancy mall,” TMZ reports. “For that, she scored $2 MILLION, plus another million for expenses, including private jets. We’re told J Lo talked with the crowd about women’s rights … a big, evolving issue in the country, and she’s one of the few female entertainers invited to the country.”

View this post on Instagram Working overtime but I don’t mind… #grateful A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 8, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

But it’s not going to stop there. Lopez is expected to continue her money making in Los Angeles when she performs at the Qatar Airways party at Dolby Theater next week. She’s could stand to make around $1.2 million just for another 20 minute set stateside, as long as she reaches a deal with Qatar.

Given their track record of paying up, it doesn’t sound like it’ll be a problem.

