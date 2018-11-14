Jerry Jones Drops The Mic On Dallas Cowboys Coaching Speculation

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that rumors surrounding his squad’s coaching situation aren’t legitimate.

Reports had been circulating that Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley would be the guy if Jones booted out current shot caller Jason Garrett. (RELATED: Here Are The Highlights Of Week 10 In The NFL)

Well, it turns out those reports might not be very accurate. Jones said “that would be total drawing it out of the air … Totally speculation,” during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, according to Jon Machota.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on having any interest in Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley: “That would be total drawing it out of the air. … Totally speculation.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 13, 2018

Look, I don’t know how much we should trust Jones here. NFL owners aren’t exactly known for being the most open individuals on the planet. You don’t become a billionaire by just handing out information willy nilly. That’s a fact my friends. Take it from an aspiring billionaire.

Here’s what I do know is a fact for sure. Jones won’t hesitate to do whatever he thinks is best for his football team. He’s Jerry Jones. The man doesn’t answer to anybody and might be the most powerful owner in the NFL.

He’s not going to let anybody override his decisions or change his calls.

Now, things are about to get real interesting if the Cowboys miss the playoffs. We’ll see how many rumors get sparked up then.

