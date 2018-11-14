Celebrate Lily Aldridge’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks

It’s Lily Aldridge’s birthday on Thursday.

In honor of the 33-year-old model's day, we scoured internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Santa Monica, California, the Victoria's Secret Angel got her first break in the fashion world at the age of 16 when she started appearing in ad campaigns for companies like Tommy Hilfiger, Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch.

During her career, she's appeared on the cover of numerous fashion magazines. However, she's probably best known for her appearances in the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show where she has strutted her stuff on the catwalk at total of seven times since her debut in the 2009 show.

Not to mention, her unforgettable photo shoot for the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as part of the magazines 50th Anniversary edition.

Recently, the lingerie model made headlines when she announced that she and husband, Caleb Followill, frontman for the Kings of Leon are expecting their second child.

“SURPRISE,” she captioned her post on Instagram, along with a snap of her sporting a bikini with a baby bump.

Clearly, it’s been a year full of wonderful surprises. Happy Birthday, Lily!