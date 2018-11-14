McDonald’s Customer Throttles Employee In Drag Out Fight Over … Ketchup

Police are hunting for a Hispanic woman who was caught on camera choking the manager of a McDonald’s in Orange County, California.

The woman went to the back door of the fast food restaurant asking for ketchup. After the store manager told the woman she was not allowed in the area, the woman grew “combative” and attacked the store manager. The woman “pushed, punched, and choked” the manager, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

WATCH:

The video, taken on Oct. 27 and posted Tuesday, shows a woman in a pink shirt pushing the manager around the restaurant’s kitchen area, slamming the victim into a computer, coffee pot and wall. (RELATED: VIDEO: Restaurant Employee Uses Gun To Drive Away Coworker’s Attacker)

A store employee attempted to separate the assailant from the store manager, broke away from the action for a moment to hand something to a customer at the drive-thru window and returned to help the manager.

The woman eventually broke off the fight after a man walked in from the back of the restaurant and walked her out.

