Michael Avenatti Is ‘Confident’ He’ll Be ‘Fully Exonerated’ After Domestic Violence Arrest

Anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti said that he was “confident” he would be completely exonerated after being arrested on Wednesday for felony domestic violence after a woman filed a complaint against him.

Avenatti, who is currently considering a bid for president in 2020 on the Democratic Party ticket, allegedly assaulted a woman on Tuesday.

He addressed reporters after posting bail, which was set at $50,000.

“I want to thank the hard-working men and women of the LAPD for their professionalism and their work today. They had no option in light of the allegations. Secondly, I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. I have been an advocate for women’s rights my entire career and I’m going to continue to be an advocate. I’m not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing,” he began.

“I am a father to two beautiful, smart daughters. I would never disrespect them by touching a woman inappropriately or striking a woman. I am looking forward to a full investigation at which point I am confident that I will be fully exonerated. I also want to thank everyone for their support that has reached out, you know my character, you know me as a man and I appreciate it. Thank you,” Avenatti claimed. (RELATED: Avenatti May Sue Tucker Carlson For Defending His Own Daughter)

A “law enforcement source” told TMZ that Avenatti “kicked [a woman] out of the apartment,” and it was around then when the alleged assault took place.

