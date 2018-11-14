The New College Football Bowl Game Sounds Like It’ll Be A Drunk Riot Every Year

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is officially a real thing in college football, and I couldn’t be more excited.

Teams from C-USA, MAC & Sun Belt will be featured in the game, which is the first bowl being held in South Carolina.

ESPN announces creation of Myrtle Beach Bowl, starting in 2020. Will rotate teams from C-USA, MAC & Sun Belt b/w 2020-25 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 13, 2018

My friends, this is going to be an absolute circus of the worst degree down in Myrtle. I don’t know anything about the place, but a close friend just told me “it’s a f**king sh*thole where trash goes to die in the sun.” I also remember it in “Eastbound and Down,” which didn’t paint the greatest picture.

I had been told there were a lot of good looking women there, but my friend fact checked that as false. It’s a bit of a heartbreaker. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

However, I do know that football fans love to drink and get out of control. It sounds like Myrtle is a location that gets wild.

I have often argued we don’t need more bowl games, and I actually do believe that. However, I’m all in on watching the Myrtle Beach Bowl. I can’t even begin to tell you how great of an idea this is. Well done, NCAA. Well done.

