New Jersey Reps-Elect Violate House Rules Even Before Day One

The freshman representatives-elect from the state of New Jersey violated House rules on Tuesday by taking a photograph of themselves from the House floor.

Democratic Rep.-elect Tom Malinowski posted a picture of himself and fellow Democratic New Jersey Reps.-elect Andy Kim and Mikie Sherrill on Twitter.

“New Jersey is in the House!” Malinowski tweeted.

New Jersey is in the House! pic.twitter.com/gmsWSnV1VI — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) November 14, 2018

The House of Representatives passed legislation in 2017 banning the use of electronic devices to take photographs or videos from the House floor. The new rule was established in response to Democrats’ efforts to pass gun control legislation by live-streaming a sit-in on the House floor, which ultimately lasted 26 hours, according to The Boston Globe. It aimed at preventing “disorderly or disruptive conduct” and “intentionally obstructing or impeding the passage of others in the chamber.”

Violating the House rule can result in fines of $500 for the first violating and $2,500 for the second violation. (RELATED: New Jersey Newspaper Endorses Bob Menendez: ‘Choke It Down’)

New Jersey has recently been in the spotlight for breaking ethics violations after Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was formally admonished by the Senate Ethics Committee in April for his bribery and corruption charges. Menendez went on to survive the federal corruption indictments and win re-election to his Senate seat.

