Former NFL Player Arrested For Bringing Sword To Youth Basketball Game

Former NFL wide receiver Charlie Rogers was arrested Monday for wielding a sword at a youth basketball game in New Jersey.

According to the Aberdeen police, the incident took place Oct. 5. Rogers turned himself in to police on Monday and has been charged with making terroristic threats, stalking, and weapons offenses. Rogers has been released on bail, according to reports by the Asbury Park Press.

This is the latest bizarre incident for Rogers, who was heard on tape leaving a profane, threatening voicemail to the parent of an 11-year-old youth football player back in September. Rogers had been the offensive coordinator at St. John Vianney High School, but was fired from his position after the tape was released. (RELATED: This Football Fan Blamed His DWI On The Jets’ Recent Performance)

Following a stand-out college career at Georgia Tech, Rogers spent five seasons in the NFL, and spent time playing for the Seahawks, Texans, Bills, and Dolphins. He was an All-Pro for Seattle in 1999.