Pink’s Husband Sends Epic Warning To Wildfire Looters: You WILL Be Shot On Site

Pop superstar P!nk and her husband, Carey Hart, have a very special message for potential wildfire looters.

The couple, who lives outside Los Angeles in the Malibu area, have been watching the California wildfires ravage their community for two weeks now. (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares SHOCKING Photo Of His House Reduced To Ashes From California Wildfire)

The area has also been struggling with looters, since most homeowners have evacuated, and their security systems are down due to widespread power outages. Some high-profile properties, like “The Bachelor” mansion, hired round-the-clock, armed security.

But P!nk’s husband, a proud gun owner, took matters into his own hands and issued a simple warning to all the potential looters out there.

“It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis,” he wrote. “While the Malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking into homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into Malibu.”

It doesn’t sound like their household is going to have to worry much.

