Injury Update For Steph Curry. Golden State Fans Won’t Be Happy

Steph Curry is not expected to return to the court for at least another 10 days, according to a new injury report.

The Golden State Warriors put an official injury report out on Twitter late Wednesday evening. (RELATED: Steph Curry’s Latest Project Is VERY Different From The NBA)

The guard “continues to be monitored and evaluated by the team’s training and medical staff,” the report reads. And while Curry, 30, is expected to travel with the team, he “will not play,” for at least another 10 days.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/1wwcbNgB1i — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 14, 2018

Although notable, Steph Curry’s absence is hardly the Warriors’ biggest problem. Just Tuesday night, Draymond Green was suspended for one game after getting into a heated altercation with teammate Kevin Durant.

Durant, who is rumored to be looking at other teams for a potential trade, can be seen mouthing the words “this is why I’m out,” following the fight.

Durant also mentioned that team drama has been a “simmering issue” for some time now.

It’s only November and things in the NBA are already getting interesting…

Follow Jena on Twitter