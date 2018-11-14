Trevor Noah Claims Florida Election Official Brenda Snipes’s ‘Screw-Up Has Definitely Affected’ Senate Results

Comedian Trevor Noah blamed Florida election official Brenda Snipes for the chaos surrounding the ongoing recount battle and said her mistakes have “definitely affected” the race.

Noah ran an NBC News clip critiquing Snipes on “The Daily Show” Tuesday and said she’s committed a series of “blunders” that will influence the outcome of the election. (RELATED: Florida’s Close Recount Numbers Are ‘Not Accidental’ And Are A Result Of Corruption, Says Mike Huckabee)

During the clip, Snipes was asked at a press conference if mistakes had been made and after a pause she said, “There have been issues that did not go the way we wanted.”

“That was the pause of a woman who was mentally going through a thesaurus to try to find a word for mistake that wouldn’t get her fired,” Noah replied. “‘Uh, there have been blunders, gaffes, faux pas, let’s call it a boo-boo. An electoral boo-boo.'”

Noah said Snipes’s ballot design hid the Senate race between Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson and likely affected the results. Noah ultimately blamed Floridians, though, for not double-checking their vote.

WATCH:

“Thanks to Brenda Snipes and her weird ballot design, 25,000 voters didn’t even notice the Florida Senate race on their ballots. And remember, the margin in this race is currently sitting at 12,000 votes, so this would have changed it,” Noah said. “So Brenda’s screw-up has definitely affected Florida’s Senate results.”

“But I will say this. Even if the Senate ballot was in a weird place on a form, how as a voter are you leaving that voting booth without voting for the main thing?” Noah asked.

“What kind of person doesn’t check their voting form?” he said.

“When I go to Olive Garden, I flip over the menu just to make sure I didn’t miss anything — ‘oh, yeah, and the bread sticks, also.’ The Senate race was the most important race, and yet thousands of people voted for everything else … and then they just left out [the] Senate?”

