Vermont Democrats Cancel Scheduled Avenatti Weekend Events After Domestic Violence Arrest

The Vermont Democratic Party has canceled two previously scheduled weekend events featuring Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti in the wake of the potential 2020 presidential candidate’s arrest for alleged felony domestic violence.

The Vermont Democratic Party cancelled Michael Avenatti’s Friday and Saturday appearances in Vermont in the wake of his arrest and will be refunding all ticket sales (via @bonkapp) — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 15, 2018

“It has been widely reported by ABC News and other outlets that Michael Avenatti has been arrested in Los Angeles, California on charges of suspected felony domestic violence,” Vermont Democratic Party Communication’s Director R. Christopher Di Mezzo said in a statement to The Hill.

“The Vermont Democratic Party has canceled Mr. Avenatti’s forthcoming scheduled appearances in Vermont, and will be refunding all ticket sales,” the group said. (RELATED: ‘Trumpian Tactics’ — CNN’s Stelter Calls Out Avenatti For Daily Caller Criticism)

While the party had yet to hear from Avenatti himself or his team at the time of the report, the group informed The Hill they were basing their decision on media reporting.

Avenatti’s arrest was later confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 15, 2018

TMZ reported on Wednesday that a woman filed a felony domestic violence report after an alleged incident that happened Tuesday night as well as an additional confrontation between the two at an L.A. apartment on Wednesday.

“We’re told her face was ‘swollen and bruised’ with ‘red marks’ on both cheeks,” TMZ reported.

We’re told Wednesday afternoon the woman was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, sobbing and screaming on the phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me. I’m going to get a restraining order against you.” We’re told security brought her inside the building, took her upstairs and Michael showed up 5 minutes later and ran into the building. He screamed repeatedly, “She hit me first.” We’re told he angrily added, “This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.” We’re told he tried getting into the elevator but security denied him access.

Avenatti could also be facing potential legal implications related to his representation of discredited Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick.

