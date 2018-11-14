HBO’s Greatest Show Might Be Adding A Superstar Actor. Here’s What We Know

Antonio Banderas might be joining the cast of “Westworld” in the upcoming third season.

That HashTag Show reported the following details:

We have learned that HBO has interest in veteran actor Antonio Banderas for a regular role in Westworld’s third season. Details on the role are being kept under wraps but we can tell you the role is for the show’s villain, and is said to be in the same vein as Javier Bardem’s character in Skyfall.

As I’ve made crystal clear, the third season of HBO’s hit show sounds like it’s going to be off the wall. We already know Aaron Paul will be making an appearance, and now Banderas is in play for a spot. Let’s roll! Bring on the action, twists, turns, blood, suspense and blow my mind. (RELATED: HBO Hands Out Massive Raises To Stars Of One Of Its Biggest Hits. Here’s How Much They’ll Make)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Jun 17, 2018 at 7:00pm PDT

In all seriousness, I’m just not looking forward to waiting for the third season, especially after the damn set was burned down. Now, we’re in some kind of limbo state as to when arguably the greatest show ever made will return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on May 28, 2018 at 7:39am PDT

There are just so many questions I need answered. What happened to the Man in Black? Who is the other host outside of the park with Bernard and Dolores? Whose cores did they leave with? There are so many things left on the table that just haven’t been answered.

There are very few things in life I refuse to miss. “Westworld” is one of them. It might not be here until 2020, but I will wait with bated breath every second until then.

