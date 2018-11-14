Wisconsin Company Gives All Its Employees Handguns For Christmas

Scott Morefield | Reporter

A Hortonville, Wisconsin business chose to give each and every one of its 16 employees a unique gift for Christmas this year — a handgun.

To Ben Wolfgram, co-owner of BenShot — a manufacturer of bullet embedded glassware — the decision was made to promote team building and safety, according to the Hortonville Post Crescent.

The business, which employs a mix of military veterans as well as several who have never fired a weapon, was started in 2015 in a garage workshop. Wolfgram told the Post Crescent that this is the first time his company has ever given such a gift, and that most employees were excited.

Employee Chelsea Priest said she felt empowered by the gift, which she believes will help keep her safe.

Two employees who previously turned down the gift may accept it after they take a gun safety course, Wolfgram told the Post Crescent.

The owner added that he isn’t worried about violence taking place at his workplace because of his small, close-knit staff.

“For us, now, we have an entire armed staff,” said Wolfgram. “I think that’s pretty good.”

