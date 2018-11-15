Here’s The Awesome Way Bella Hadid Is Helping Out Wildfire Victims 

Bella Hadid just became the most recent celebrity to help out the California wildfire victims.

The 22-year-old supermodel and sister of Gigi Hadid is reportedly planning to donate $10,000 to the Malibu Disaster Prevention & Relief Fund, according to TMZ. The fund was started by The Point Dume Bomberos, who are all local firefighters in the area. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Just Made A Huge Decision That Will Have People Talking)

The Bomberos set up a GoFundMe page, which explains they need all the help they can get to not only extinguish current blazes, but to prevent this from happening in the future.

“I feel so helpless right now … thank you to all of the incredible fire fighters in Malibu and from the valley who are working so hard in danger for the community. You are so incredible and we salute you. Bless,” Hadid wrote in a recent Instagram post about the Malibu wildfires.

Hadid lost her home in Montecito, Calif. in January due to extreme flooding. California is expecting rains sometime next week, which typically triggers landslides and flooding.

At least 56 people have died in the California wildfires this season.

