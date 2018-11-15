NBA Star Will Not Play Another Game With The Houston Rockets. Here’s What His Next Move Might Be

Former All-Star Carmelo Anthony will not play another game for the Houston Rockets.

Conflicting reports indicated that Anthony may be cut or simply benched for the rest of the season. But ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Thursday afternoon that Melo’s time was “over” with the Rockets. (RELATED: NBA Star Refuses To Play. Should Fans Be Furious With His Reason Why?)

“Carmelo Anthony’s brief stop with the Houston Rockets is over, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will part ways with team, although there are no immediate plans to place 10-time All-Star on waivers. Team announcement is expected before Rockets play Golden State tonight,” he shared with his over 2.5 million followers.

Melo’s short-lived career with the Rockets wasn’t exactly gilded. The Houston team is 6-7 right now and they apparently believe offloading some of their more dramatic talent to another team may help them in the long run.

Before the Rockets, Melo was on the New York Knicks, then the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he had the worst performance of his career.

