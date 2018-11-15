Diddy’s Former Girlfriend And The Mother Of His Kids DEAD At 47

Rapper Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children was found dead in her Los Angeles home this week.

Kim Porter, a former model and actress, was discovered in her Toluca Lake, Calif., home Thursday afternoon. The emergency call made by police, obtained by TMZ, described her condition as patient cardiac arrest before she was pronounced dead.

Porter’s representative, Cindi Berger, confirmed the news Thursday afternoon.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” she said in a statement.

TMZ reports that Porter had been suffering from flu-like symptoms for the past several weeks. She called her doctor just yesterday to alert them that she was not feeling any better. It’s not clear whether she was seen again or given additional testing at this time. (RELATED: One Of The Most Famous Musicians On The Planet Found Dead From Apparent Overdose. Here’s What We Know)

Initial speculation suggests she may have had pneumonia … but the autopsy will likely give us a better idea about what Porter was struggling with during her final days.

Diddy was romantically involved with Kim Porter from 1994–2007. They had an on-again, off-again relationship but shared three children: Jessie James and D’Lila (twins, age 12) and a son named Christian, age 20.

But the two still much kept in pretty consistent contact and often posted about each other on social media.

Porter was 47 years old.

