‘Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!’ Outburst Disrupts Intermission At Baltimore Performance Of ‘Fiddler On The Roof’

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Audience members responded in shock when someone reportedly shouted “Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!” during the intermission of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Baltimore.

Baltimore Sun contributing sportswriter Rich Scherr was in the audience, according to the outlet, and he posted a video of the audience’s confusion immediately following the outburst.

Scherr gave a statement to his home paper, saying, “People started running. I’ll be honest, I was waiting to hear a gunshot. I thought, ‘Here we go.'”

The person who caused the disruption was quickly escorted from the theatre, but Scherr said the remainder of the performance — about a Jewish family in Russia who faces persecution from the Tsars — was lost on him. “My heart was just racing. I didn’t even really pay attention to the second act.”

The cast of "Fiddler on the Roof" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes implied that the person responsible for the outburst had been motivated and empowered by President Donald Trump, tweeting sarcastically, “I swear it’s the strangest thing the way Nazis and racists and bigots of all stripes invoke the name of the President as an expression of their evil.”

He followed up with another tweet tying the president to the promotion and fostering of racism and bigotry. (RELATED: Parody Ad Sticks It To Media: 72-Second Supercut Of Pundits Calling Trump A Nazi)

Baltimore police have not yet released a statement regarding the incident, and the identity of the person responsible for the outburst is unknown.

