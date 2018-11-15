John Cena’s Collaboration With This Huge Vodka Company Has Left Us With A Lot Of Questions [WATCH]

John Cena is the latest face of a Skyy Vodka ad, and it’s one of the weirdest, most entertaining things you’ll see all day.

The pro wrestler and actor rolled out his “Proud American” collaboration with the mammoth liquor company on Twitter Tuesday. And, as you’re about to see for yourself, his nearly 11.5 million followers are scratching their heads:

This one goes out to my beautiful Lady Liberty, my torch only lights for you girl. #Ad #SkyyVodka #ProudlyAmerican pic.twitter.com/JRyArRnW3f — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 13, 2018

The video has received nearly 4.30 million views since it was posted two days ago. (RELATED: John Cena And Nikki Bella Call Off Engagement Weeks Before Wedding)

This campaign is borderline genius. Vodka’s always been a controversial liquor of choice here in America, since it usually comes from Russia and apparently people have a problem with that. I personally don’t, and if you’ve ever had vodka OJ with a splash of club soda, you probably wouldn’t either.

But allow John Cena to clear your conscious about drinking it now:

“I was really drawn to the fact that it was titled ‘Proudly American.’ I am a proud patriot, and, I think, a patriot first, above all,” the former Marine told Business Insider, mentioning vodka could be the answer to American unity. “One could speculate that the reason for all the political tension is that America is, once again, going through a giant phase of change. And I think we’re going to come out great. I think it’s going to be a wonderful thing. It’s just not without its bumps and bruises.”

John Cena is going above and beyond to clear America’s conscious by letting everyone know that Skyy Vodka is legit, American, and possibly the answer to all our problems. He didn’t have to do that for us, but he did. Because he wants us to be happy. Talk about civic duty.

